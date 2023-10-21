Ola S1 X+ begins arriving at dealerships in India

Ola S1 X+ begins arriving at dealerships in India

By Pradnesh Naik 06:55 pm Oct 21, 2023

The S1 X+ electric scooter, unveiled by Ola Electric in August, has officially begun arriving at dealerships for prospective buyers to see it up close. The scooter is priced at Rs. 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. A dealership in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, became the first to showcase the new S1 X+. The EV maker claims that the S1 X+ has a certified range of up to 151km on a single charge, thanks to its 3kWh battery pack.

Features 5-inch instrument cluster, dual-tone design

Featuring a 5.0-inch LCD instrument cluster, the S1 X+ electric scooter also includes all-LED lighting, a side-stand alert, reverse mode, remote boot unlock, navigation, and preventive maintenance. The suspension system consists of telescopic forks at the front and dual-shock absorbers on the rear. Drum brakes handle braking at both ends, along with a combi-braking system. Its dual-tone styling, new headlamp cowl, and circular mirrors set it apart from earlier models while maintaining the signature Ola design language.

It can reach top speed of 90km/h

According to Ola Electric, the S1 X+ boasts a true range of 125km in Eco mode and 100km in Normal mode. Charging the 3kWh battery pack takes 7.4 hours using a 500kW home charger. The scooter's hub-mounted electric motor generates 6kW (8.05hp) of peak power, enabling it to reach a maximum speed of 90km/h. It can sprint from 0-40km/h in just 3.3 seconds, while reaching 0-60km/h takes 5.5 seconds.