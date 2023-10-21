Toyota reveals all-electric Land Cruiser Se concept: Check features

Toyota has reportedly taken the wraps off the Land Cruiser Se, marking the debut of an all-electric model sporting the iconic Land Cruiser moniker. Details about this seemingly conceptual vehicle remain scarce. However, Toyota highlighted the powerful torque of its electric system and the quietness it offers in urban settings and "on-road situations." This electric variant's emphasis appears to be smooth pavement driving rather than rugged off-road adventures, per Motor1.

According to Toyota, the Land Cruiser Se boasts a monocoque construction that enhances its responsiveness and capability on uneven terrain. However, its seemingly low ground clearance and slim profile tires imply that it might not be well-suited for hardcore off-roading. The concept vehicle's dimensions are approximately 5130.8mm in length, 1981.2mm in width, and 1701.8mm in height. This makes the EV almost the same size as the Grand Highlander, which isn't renowned for its off-road capabilities.

Toyota has not disclosed any details regarding the number of motors used, total power output, or battery capacity for the Land Cruiser Se. However, in order to rival models such as the Rivian R1S and Tesla Model X, it will require an impressive list of feel-good features. Despite the limited information, the purported first-ever electric Land Cruiser showcases a muscular design to appeal to many buyers. It is more likely to be spotted in urban environments than on off-road excursions.