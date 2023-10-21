Multistrada V4 RS debuts as most powerful Ducati ADV

By Pradnesh Naik 01:39 pm Oct 21, 202301:39 pm

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ducati)

Legendary Italian bikemaker Ducati has unveiled its most powerful ADV to date, the Multistrada V4 RS, for the global markets. Unlike the adventure-touring V4 Rally variant, this new model is designed to tackle the race tracks with a fully adjustable suspension setup and forged alloy wheels with grippy tires from Pirelli. Here, let's take a look at the best features of the performance-focused bike.

It features carbon fiber front fender, beak, hand guards

The Multistrada V4 RS retains the overall silhouette of the standard Multistrada V4 model. However, to keep the weight in check on the track-focused bike, it has several carbon fiber components, such as a front fender, beak, hand guards, a new titanium subframe, and a compact battery. It rolls on forged 17-inch Marchesini wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tires.

Features fully adjustable Ohlins suspension setup

The suspension duties on the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS are taken care of by a fully adjustable setup from Ohlins. It gets adjustable inverted forks with titanium nitride treatment on the front side and a fully adjustable "TTX36" monoshock unit at the rear end.

Comes equipped with multiple electronic riding aids

To ensure the safety of the rider, the range-topping Multistrada V4 RS comes equipped with a suite of electronic riding aids. The state-of-the-art safety package has front- and rear-facing radar units for adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection functions, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, four power modes (low, medium, high, and full), and four riding modes (Urban, Touring, Sport, and Race).

Superbike-derived Brembo Stylema braking setup

The superbike-derived Brembo Stylema braking setup on the Multistrada V4 RS allows it to drop anchors on point. It gets a pair of 330mm discs with radially-mounted four-piston monoblock calipers at the front and a 265mm rear disc unit with a two-piston floating-type caliper.

Draws power from 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine

The Multistrada V4 RS is fueled by the same 1,103cc "Desmosedici Stradale" V4 engine from its siblings, the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4. The potent liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve mill puts out 180hp of maximum power at 12,250rpm and 118Nm of peak torque at 9,500rpm. The motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter and Ducati's racing-inspired "STM Evo-SBK" dry clutch.

