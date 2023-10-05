BMW M 1000 R goes official at Rs. 33 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 02:31 pm Oct 05, 202302:31 pm

BMW M 1000 R rolls on 17-inch lightweight wheels (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has introduced the M 1000 R in India, a naked version of the M 1000 RR, with a price tag of Rs. 33 lakh. A Competition variant is also on offer for Rs. 38 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Arriving through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route, the motorcycle is available for pre-booking at authorized dealerships on our shores, with deliveries set to begin in January 2024.

It is a feature-packed motorcycle with an aggressive design

Sporting an aggressive design, the BMW M 1000 R features an angular LED headlamp, a muscular fuel tank, and an exposed aluminum frame. The bike comes packed with advanced features such as a 6.5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, multiple riding modes, and an electronically adjustable suspension setup. Additionally, it offers a quick-shifter for clutchless gear changes, with a bi-directional Assist Pro for smoother shifts.

It draws power from a 999cc, inline-four engine

The BMW M 1000 R draws power from a 999cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 205hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. The motorcycle's performance is further boosted by its lightweight construction, which includes carbon fiber components and an optimized exhaust system. With its impressive power output and advanced features, it rivals the likes of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and Aprilia Tuono V4.

The Competition version offers additional upgrades

For those seeking an even more premium experience, the Competition version offers several upgrades over the standard model. These enhancements include carbon fiber parts for reduced weight, an adjustable swingarm pivot point for improved handling, and a GPS-enabled lap timer. This variant also gets a sportier exhaust system, providing an even more exhilarating riding experience. The range-topping model caters to riders who demand the best in performance and features.