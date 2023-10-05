2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata arrives with cosmetic changes, new features

2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata arrives with cosmetic changes, new features

By Dwaipayan Roy

Pre-orders of the car are now open

Mazda has unveiled a revamped version of its beloved MX-5 Miata, dubbed the "ND3," featuring a host of updates to the iconic sports car. The changes include new LED headlights with built-in daytime running lights, reimagined taillights, and 16/17-inch wheels with refreshed designs. The exterior also showcases a new Aero Gray Metallic paint option. The 2024 model is now available for pre-order in Japan, with a worldwide release anticipated in the coming months.

Improved infotainment system and interior design

The 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata sports an upgraded 8.8-inch infotainment system, replacing the outdated setup found in earlier models. This new system offers enhanced functionality and a sleeker user interface. The interior also presents a new tan color scheme with a beige top, inspired by classic roadsters. Other updates include a frameless rear-view mirror, an SOS button, a slightly tweaked instrument cluster, and Type-C USB ports.

Enhanced performance with new limited-slip differential

The Miata comes fitted with a cutting-edge asymmetrical limited-slip differential and a six-speed manual gearbox, providing increased stability on roads. Engineers have fine-tuned the electric power steering to minimize friction and deliver more natural feedback. Moreover, a DSC-Track mode has been added to the dynamic stability control system, stepping in only when the driver can no longer control the car.

Engine updates and future electrification plans

The 1.5-liter petrol engine now delivers an extra 4hp when running on high-octane fuel. The larger 2.0-liter engine paired with the manual transmission ensures better response during acceleration and deceleration. The launch of the ND3 suggests that the current-generation Miata will remain in production for at least a few more years. However, Mazda has confirmed that the next-generation model will need to be electrified to comply with increasingly strict regulations for vehicular emissions.