Tata Motors teases interiors of 2023 Harrier and Safari SUVs

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:50 pm Oct 05, 202301:50 pm

Both cars will get a steering wheel with a backlit logo

Tata Motors has teased the interior updates for the 2023 Harrier and Safari models, revealing new design elements and tech upgrades. Some exciting highlights include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a bigger central touchscreen infotainment panel, an ambient lighting strip under the dashboard, and a backlit Tata logo on the steering wheel. These changes take cues from the updated Nexon range, signaling an improvement in quality and technology for the Harrier and Safari models.

Digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen

The digital instrument cluster seems to be a twin of the one in the new Nexon, offering customizable displays for drivers. It's expected that higher variants of the new Harrier and Safari will sport a bigger 12.3-inch screen from the Nexon EV, while lower variants might get a 10.25-inch unit. The steering wheel will also get a makeover with a backlit logo but will feature four spokes instead of the Nexon's two.

New dashboard design and HVAC controls

The ambient lighting strip will emphasize the dashboard's defining line, which looks mostly unchanged from previous models. However, spy shots have exposed new details like a colored gloss panel replacing the faux wood trim on older models, revamped central AC vents, and leatherette padding with contrast double stitching. The touch-based HVAC controls with toggle switches will be another feature borrowed from the Nexon range.

Redesigned center console and improved quality

Tata Motors is also giving the center console area of the Harrier and Safari facelifts a fresh look, showcasing a new gear lever and rotary drive selector with updated storage spaces. This revamp will aim to boost overall interior quality and enhance software functionality for a more polished user experience. With bookings kicking off on October 6, we can expect more details on these SUVs to emerge in the coming weeks.

What about the exteriors and engine?

The 2023 Harrier and Safari will boast a muscular bonnet line, a split LED headlamp setup, tweaked bumpers, and sequential LED DRLs with a connecting lightbar. On the rear, they will flaunt narrow taillights joined by another LED strip. The cars will be fueled by a 170hp, 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine linked to a six-speed manual or an automatic torque converter gearbox. A new 1.5-liter, turbo-petrol motor might also be offered.