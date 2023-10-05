Ather to commemorate its 10th anniversary with 450X Special Edition

By Pradnesh Naik 01:33 pm Oct 05, 202301:33 pm

Ather 450X features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

As Ather Energy nears its 10th anniversary, the Bengaluru-based electric scooter maker is gearing up to launch a Special Edition of its popular 450X model. This limited-run scooter will not only showcase a unique design to celebrate the milestone but is also expected to offer enhanced performance compared to the standard version. With the 450X already known for its remarkable acceleration and top speed, this special variant is sure to excite electric scooter enthusiasts on our shores.

Enhanced performance and possible speed boost is expected

Although specific details are still under wraps, we believe that the Special Edition Ather 450X will deliver better performance than its regular counterpart. For reference, the standard 450X is already among the fastest accelerating scooters in India, capable of reaching from 0-40km/h in 3.3 seconds. It hits a top speed of 90km/h. The anniversary edition might see a slight boost in acceleration and possibly approach the 100km/h mark, but this remains unconfirmed.

What about its pricing and availability?

The upcoming Ather 450X Special Edition is expected to hit the market in the coming quarter, with only a limited number of units available for purchase. Considering that the top-end Ather 450X currently sells for Rs. 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom), it's likely that this special model will carry a premium over it. It will be ideal for those wanting to celebrate the EV maker's ten-year journey on our shores.