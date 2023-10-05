PURE EPluto 7G Max debuts in India: Check pricing, features

By Pradnesh Naik 12:49 pm Oct 05, 202312:49 pm

PURE EPluto 7G Max rides on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: PURE EV)

Homegrown EV start-up PURE EV has launched an all-new Max variant of its popular EPluto 7G electric scooter, with a price tag of Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). This retro-looking scooter offers an impressive range of up to 201km on a single charge. It comes packed with advanced features like hill-hold assist, downhill assist, coasting regeneration, reverse mode, and smart AI for battery longevity. Bookings are open across the country, with deliveries set to kick off during the upcoming festive season.

It features a smart battery management system driven by AI

The EPluto 7G Max is powered by a hub-mounted electric motor that is linked to a 3.5kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup develops a maximum power of 3.2hp. The AIS-156-certified battery pack comes with a smart battery management system driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers three different riding modes. PURE EV provides a standard battery warranty of 60,000km and an extended warranty of up to 70,000km.

The EV is equipped with smart regenerative technology

The EPluto 7G Max blends vintage design with modern touches such as an all-LED lighting setup and a fully digital instrument cluster. The e-scooter is equipped with smart regenerative technology and offers reverse mode assist and parking assist features for added rider convenience. With the Auto Push function, the scooter can move forward at a steady speed of up to 5km/h without much manual intervention.

The EPluto 7G Max targets consumers with daily long commutes

Rohit Vadera, co-founder and CEO of PURE EV, said the upgraded version of the company's top-selling 7G model targets consumers who ride around 100km per day and want to avoid frequent charging. "This upgraded version of our highest-selling 7G model is the result of our relentless pursuit of innovation, sustainability, and excellence," he added. It rivals the likes of the Ather 450S and Ola S1X.