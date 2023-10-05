Variant-wise prices of Citroen C3 Aircross SUV now out

Auto

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:38 pm Oct 05, 202312:38 pm

Citroen C3 Aircross is offered in 3 trims

Citroen has announced the variant-wise prices of its C3 Aircross SUV in India. To recall, it debuted here on September 15. With a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), this vehicle is set to compete with the likes of the Hyundai CRETA. Offered in three trims - You, Plus, and Max - the C3 Aircross offers both five and seven-seater options, along with a choice of 10 vibrant colors. Customers can expect deliveries to begin on October 15.

Feature-packed offering for a comfortable drive

Packed with a host of facilities, the Citroen C3 Aircross ensures a comfortable and enjoyable ride for its passengers. Some of the standout features include a 10.0-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a digital instrument cluster, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. A rear wiper with a washer, a reverse parking camera, roof-mounted rear AC vents, and TPMS are also available.

Powerful engine for an impressive performance

Underneath its sleek exterior, the French SUV boasts a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties. This powerful combination delivers 109hp of power and 190Nm of peak torque. This makes the Citroen C3 Aircross an attractive option for those in search of a high-performance SUV.

A wide range of color options to choose from

To enhance its appeal, the Citroen C3 Aircross offers an extensive selection of 10 exterior paint options. The available colors include Polar White, Polar White with Cosmo Blue roof, Steel Gray, Platinum Gray, Cosmo Blue, and Polar White with Platinum Grey roof. Steel Gray with Polar White roof, Cosmo Blue with Polar White roof, Steel Gray with Cosmo Blue roof, and Platinum Gray with Polar White roof are also available.

What are the variant-wise prices?

In India, the five-seater Citroen C3 Aircross costs Rs. 9.99 lakh for the You model, Rs. 11.34 lakh for the Plus version, and Rs. 11.99 lakh for the Max trim. In the 5+2 seater guise, the car is priced at Rs. 11.69 lakh for the Plus variant, and Rs. 12.34 lakh for the Max trim level.

