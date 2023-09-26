2023 Kia Seltos to become costlier from October 1

Auto

2023 Kia Seltos to become costlier from October 1

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 26, 2023 | 12:49 pm 2 min read

The prices will go up by 2%

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has announced a price revision for its Seltos SUV in India, effective from October 1, 2023. The firm is expected to increase the prices of all nine variants by up to 2%. The facelifted Seltos was launched on July 21 this year. It has already garnered over 50,000 bookings in just over two months, thanks to its updated design, advanced features, and multiple engine and transmission options.

What about its design and features?

The success of the Seltos (facelift) can be attributed to its refreshed design, which includes a new front grille, LED headlamps, and redesigned alloy wheels. The interior boasts a larger touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connected car technology, wireless charging, and ventilated seats. The ADAS-equipped variants offer features such as forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Engine options and price

The updated Kia Seltos comes with three engine options - a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit. Transmission options comprise a six-speed manual, CVT, iMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. In India, the car currently starts at Rs. 10.9 lakh and goes up to Rs. 20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The hike, effective October 1, will raise prices by 2%. Potential buyers should consider booking their preferred Seltos variant before the hike takes effect.

