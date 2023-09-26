Honda SP125 Sports Edition goes official at Rs. 91,000

Written by Akash Pandey September 26, 2023 | 11:51 am 2 min read

The bookings for the bike are now open

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the SP125 Sports Edition, a limited-run offering for the festive season. Priced at Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the motorcycle boasts a sporty and youthful character, coupled with a comfortable riding experience. Available for a limited period, its bookings are now open at all Honda Red Wing dealerships across the country.

Eye-catching design and colors

The SP125 Sports Edition comes with an aggressive tank design, matte muffler cover, enhanced graphics, and vibrant stripes on the body panels and alloy wheels. The bike is equipped with a bright LED headlamp and a fully digital instrument console, which offers a gear position indicator and other mileage information. It is available in attractive Decent Blue Metallic and Heavy Gray Metallic color shades, ensuring it stands out on the road.

What about its performance?

The SP125 Sports Edition adds a sporty touch to the 125cc premium commuter motorcycle segment. The bike is powered by a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, PGM-FI engine, which delivers 10.7hp of power and 10.9Nm of torque, providing thrilling performance and a comfortable riding experience.

You can avail special 10-year warranty package

HMSI is offering a special 10-year warranty package (three-year standard plus seven-year optional) on the SP125 Sports Edition. This makes it an attractive proposition for customers seeking a reliable and long-lasting motorcycle. The SP125 Sports Edition is expected to remain a popular choice among customers and set new benchmarks in its segment. Bookings for the bike are now open.

