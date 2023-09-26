2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid debuts in SUV, Coupe styles

Written by Akash Pandey September 26, 2023 | 10:15 am 2 min read

Porsche is yet to reveal the range of the 2024 Cayenne S E-Hybrid (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche has introduced the 2024 Cayenne S E-Hybrid, a mid-range trim that offers a good blend of power and technology. The starting price for the Cayenne S E-Hybrid is $99,100 (nearly Rs. 82.4 lakh), for the SUV form. For those interested in a sleeker design, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupe is available at $105,650 (roughly Rs. 87.8 lakh). Both body styles offer impressive performance and advanced features, catering to a wide range of customers.

The car rides on 20-inch alloy wheels

The Cayenne S E-Hybrid wears a facelifted exterior similar to Porsche's other 2024 models. The SUV body style offers a standard Silver exterior package, whereas the sportier Coupe comes in black. Standard features include Matrix Design LED headlights, eight-way powered seats, the Sport Chrono package, keyless entry and start, and Lane Change Assist, among other features. The car rides on 20-inch Cayenne S wheels and has quad exhaust tips at the rear.

It recharges in just two hours

The Cayenne S E-Hybrid boasts a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine and an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 512hp and 750Nm of torque. It can sprint from 0-96km/hr in 4.4 seconds. The built-in 25.9 kWh battery can be fully charged in just two hours using a Level 2 charger. To ensure a comfortable ride, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid comes equipped with a two-chamber, two-valve air suspension system.

