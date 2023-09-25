Hero Karizma XMR to become costlier by Rs. 7,000

Hero Karizma XMR to become costlier by Rs. 7,000

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 25, 2023 | 03:48 pm 2 min read

The price hike will take effect on October 1

Hero MotoCorp reintroduced the Karizma nameplate with the launch of the Karizma XMR. The moniker enjoyed widespread success in India from the mid-2000s to the late 2010s. The latest iteration boasts a dynamic design, a powerful 210cc engine, and cutting-edge features. However, the company has now announced a price hike of Rs. 7,000 from October 1, raising the price from Rs. 1,72,900 to Rs. 1,79,900 (ex-showroom).

Booking options and deadline reminder

Customers can book the Karizma XMR via authorized Hero MotoCorp dealerships nationwide or using the company's official website until midnight on September 30. Buyers can also place their order by dialing 7046210210. The token booking amount is Rs. 3,000. The price hike will take effect on October 1, so customers are encouraged to book before the deadline to take advantage of the current introductory price.

A look at the bike's design and features

The Hero Karizma XMR features a bold design, with sharp and streamlined LED headlights. LED technology is also there in the turn indicators and taillight, providing a modern touch. The motorcycle offers split-style seats, a stylish tail section, 17-inch alloy wheels, and an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. It is offered in three shades: Iconic Yellow, Phantom Black, and Matte Red.

What about its performance and safety?

The Hero Karizma XMR is powered by a 210cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine that makes 25.15hp of power at 9,250rpm and 20.4Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. The bike is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling. Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

