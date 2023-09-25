2024 Kia Sonet's interior features revealed in new spy shots

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 25, 2023 | 02:00 pm 2 min read

2024 Kia Sonet will get an ADAS suite

The facelifted Kia Sonet has been spotted testing multiple times, with its launch expected in early 2024. Now, spy shots of its interior have surfaced online, revealing minor changes to the dashboard layout and new features. The updated car is set to renew its rivalry in India with competitors like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai VENUE, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Mahindra XUV300.

Interior upgrades will cater to tech-savvy buyers

Inside the 2024 Kia Sonet, the overall dashboard layout will remain mostly the same, with a floating-style touchscreen infotainment system. However, redesigned climate control knobs, a black/tan color scheme for the seats, and a digital instrument cluster are among the new changes. The SUV is also expected to receive a 360-degree-view camera, a sunroof, six airbags, and certain Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) facilities, enhancing its appeal among tech-savvy buyers.

Exterior updates for a competitive edge

The Kia Sonet (facelift) will sport a sleeker set of LED headlamps flanking a revised grille. Tweaked alloy wheels and a redesigned rear end, featuring new taillights connected by an illuminated strip akin to the Seltos, are also expected on the vehicle. These exterior updates aim to keep the Sonet competitive in the crowded sub-4 meter SUV segment.

Powertrain options should remain unchanged

No changes are likely for the powertrain options, which currently include a 118.3hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine; a 114.4hp, 1.5-liter diesel mill; and an 82hp, 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol unit. Transmission duties should be handled by a 5-speed manual, 6-speed iMT/automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The updated Sonet is likely to command a small premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

