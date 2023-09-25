Tata Motors releases investigation report on Safari fire incident

Auto

Tata Motors releases investigation report on Safari fire incident

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 25, 2023 | 12:26 pm 2 min read

The fire was caused by dry leaves and paper cups

Tata Motors has released an investigation report on the recent fire incident involving a Safari SUV in Ludhiana, Punjab. The carmaker has assured customers that the vehicle's safety is not compromised, attributing the fire to unsafe parking conditions. The report also highlights the importance of maintaining a clean and hazard-free parking environment to prevent such incidents in the future.

Investigation identifies unsafe parking conditions

The investigation report revealed that the fire was caused by dry leaves and paper cups, which had accumulated on the underbody engine guard near the hot silencer assembly. These flammable materials ignited due to the heat from the vehicle's exhaust system. Tata Motors has emphasized that there is no issue with the safety of the Safari SUV and is working closely with the affected customer to provide the best possible solution.

Importance of safe parking in India

The recent Safari fire incident in Ludhiana underscores the significance of safe parking conditions in India. With many car and two-wheeler owners parking their vehicles in open spaces under the Sun, avoiding overheating becomes a challenge. However, ensuring that the surroundings of the vehicle are clean and free from flammable objects can help prevent such incidents from occurring.

Tips for preventing vehicle fires

To prevent vehicle fires, it is crucial to maintain safe parking conditions. Park on a level surface, engage the handbrake, and keep the area around the car clean and free from flammable objects. Regular maintenance and servicing can also help prevent such incidents. In addition, always be aware of any unusual smells or sounds coming from your vehicle, as they may indicate potential issues that need to be addressed promptly.

Share this timeline