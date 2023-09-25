BMW iX1 to debut in India on September 28

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 25, 2023 | 11:35 am 2 min read

The model will arrive here via the CBU route

German automaker BMW is gearing up to launch its entry-level electric SUV, the iX1, in India on September 28. The model will be brought here via the CBU route and will take on the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Hyundai IONIQ 5, and Kia EV6. The car has a head-turning design, a tech-loaded cabin, and a dual-motor powertrain that promises a range of up to 438km on a single charge.

Distinctive design and advanced features

The BMW iX1 sports blue accents on the bumpers, door sills, and headlights. It also has a large kidney grille, inverted-L-shaped dual LED DRLs in the headlamps, designed alloy wheels, and sleek LED taillights. Inside, the car is equipped with an all-digital instrument cluster, a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a wireless charger, multi-zone climate control, and cruise control.

It sprints from 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds

The BMW iX1 SUV packs a 64.7kWh battery pack linked to dual electric motors. The setup produces a combined output of 313hp of power and 494Nm of torque. The car comes standard with all-wheel-drive and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds. The vehicle delivers a range of up to 438km on a single charge.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the BMW iX1 in India are yet to be announced. However, the vehicle is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.

