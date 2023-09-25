SKODA KODIAQ becomes costlier by up to Rs. 56,000

Written by Akash Pandey September 25, 2023 | 10:24 am 2 min read

Price hike ranges from Rs. 51,338 to Rs. 55,932 (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA has announced a price hike for the KODIAQ in India. The revised pricing is effective immediately, making the SUV more expensive for potential buyers. The base-spec Style variant has received a hike of Rs. 51,338, taking it to Rs. 38.50 lakh. The mid-level Sportline variant now costs Rs. 39.92 lakh following an increase of Rs. 53,230. Meanwhile, the top-end L&K variant's price has gone up by Rs. 55,932 to Rs. 41.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The carmaker has boosted SUV's allocation for India

In June this year, SKODA revealed that it has increased the allocations of the KODIAQ for the Indian market to enable quicker delivery times for customers. The move comes as the automaker aims to cater to the growing demand for the SUV in India. With the new-generation model on the horizon, SKODA is looking to further strengthen its position in the Indian market and offer a more competitive product to buyers.

Next-generation KODIAQ is coming soon

SKODA is expected to launch the new KODIAQ SUV in India in the coming months. The automaker recently revealed the interiors of the upcoming model, highlighting significant updates and improvements over the current version. To recall, the existing KODIAQ is powered by a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates 187hp of power. The mill is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with an all-wheel-drive system.

