4WD or AWD: Which drivetrain is better for off-roading

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 25, 2023 | 12:10 am 2 min read

Toyota's flagship model, the Land Cruiser features a rugged 4WD system (Photo credit: Toyota)

Whether to choose a 4WD (four-wheel drive) or an AWD (all-wheel drive) system on an SUV is one of the highly debated topics in the automotive industry. Both systems help deliver power to all four wheels of a vehicle. However, they differ in how power is distributed and their suitability for various driving conditions. Here's a quick look at both automotive technologies, their advantages, and fuel efficiency.

AWD system provides an adaptive response based on terrain

In an AWD system, a computer determines the power distribution to each wheel based on its traction status, providing a more adaptive response to changing road conditions. On the other hand, 4WD systems require the driver to engage all four wheels manually, typically through a lever or button, based on their expertise and knowledge in assessing the driving conditions. This fundamental difference in power distribution plays a significant role in determining the ideal use cases for each system.

The 4WD system excels in tough off-roading conditions

Vehicles equipped with a 4WD system excel in off-roading situations due to their rugged design and the driver's ability to engage the system when faced with low-traction conditions. However, this setup consumes more fuel. In contrast, AWD vehicles are generally more fuel-efficient than their 4WD counterparts, as they often revert to a 2WD setup in normal conditions. It is because this system only sends power to all wheels, as and when needed.

Which system is right for you?

Despite both systems powering all four wheels of a vehicle, AWD and 4WD cannot be used interchangeably due to their distinct mechanisms for distributing power. While the former offers better fuel efficiency and adapts to varying road conditions, the latter provides superior off-roading capabilities and offers better control to the driver, when all four wheels are engaged. It is crucial for drivers to understand the differences between these systems and choose the one that best suits their driving needs.

