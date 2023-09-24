Affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the works, 210cc engine expected

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 24, 2023 | 06:10 pm 2 min read

Harley-Davidson X 440 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

A camouflaged mule of an upcoming Harley-Davidson motorcycle, speculated to be the X 210, has been spotted doing test runs in Jaipur, India. The bike appears to be a smaller version of the recently launched X 440. It will be the most affordable model for the US-based bikemaker. It will likely feature a 210cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine from the Hero Karizma XMR. This new offering could be the automaker's response to the growing demand for sub-300cc motorcycles on our shores.

Harley-Hero collaboration targets the sub-300cc market

Harley-Davidson has collaborated with Hero MotoCorp to introduce the X 440 roadster in India. However, with the arrival of new motorcycles from other legacy brands such as the Triumph Motorcycles (Speed 400), the X 440's pricing seems slightly high. Considering the automaker's smaller X 250 single-cylinder motorcycle in China, a sub-300cc offering in India is highly likely. Hero's new liquid-cooled 210cc engine appears to be the ideal choice for this new model.

The bike will feature a 210cc, single-cylinder engine

The upcoming Harley-Davidson X 210 is expected to feature the same 210cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine with a 4-valve head, which debuted in the recently launched Hero Karizma XMR 210. This powertrain generates 25hp of maximum power and 20.4Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The bike may borrow design elements from the X 440.

Could the Harley-Davidson X 210 be more a budget-friendly model?

Harley-Davidson is yet to confirm the details regarding the X 210 model in India. We expect it to be priced at around Rs. 1.7 lakh, when launched. For reference, the X 440 ranges between Rs. Rs. 2.39 lakh and Rs. 2.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

