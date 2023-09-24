Yamaha unveils YZF-R3 at MotoGP Bharat: Check expected price

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 24, 2023 | 04:16 pm 2 min read

The Yamaha YZF-R3 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has showcased its highly-anticipated sub-400cc motorcycle, the YZF-R3, at the ongoing MotoGP Bharat event in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Set to launch in December this year, the two-wheeler promises to redefine performance and style in the supersport category on our shores. The fully-faired offering is expected to come equipped with cutting-edge features and elements inspired by the Japanese marque's flagship model, the R1. The MT-03 is also expected to debut alongside the supersport.

It shares several design elements with the R1 and R7

The Yamaha YZF-R3 takes design cues from larger supersport models like the R7 and R1, featuring low-set clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs for an aggressive track-focused look. Globally, the motorcycle also shares the muscular fuel tank, dual LED headlamps, LED indicators, a sleek LED taillamp, split-type seats, and a digital LCD instrument cluster with its elder siblings. It rides on lightweight alloy wheels.

It draws power from a 321cc, parallel-twin engine

Unlike certain overseas markets where ABS is not a compulsion, the Yamaha YZF-R3 will be offered with dual-channel ABS as standard in India, to comply with our regulations. The motorcycle will also come equipped with a mandatory saree guard at the rear to ensure better safety for the pillion. The suspension duties are taken care of by inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The bike draws power from a 321cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine (40.4hp/29.4Nm).

How much will the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R3 cost?

Yamaha is yet to disclose the details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming YZF-R3 in India. We expect the supersport motorcycle to be priced at around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries could start in December or January 2024.

