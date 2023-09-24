MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix is now live: How to watch

Auto

MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix is now live: How to watch

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 24, 2023 | 03:35 pm 2 min read

MotoGP is the pinnacle of racing on two-wheeler (Photo credit: MotoGP)

For the first time since the 2013 Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, India is hosting a motor racing event of this magnitude with the MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix 2023. Taking place at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida today, the event features 82 riders from 41 teams competing in MotoGP, Moto 2, and Moto 3. With support from the Uttar Pradesh government, this event marks a significant milestone for India's motor racing scene.

Where to watch the inaugural MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix?

Fans can live-stream the MotoGP Bharat 2023 event via the JioCinema app and website or watch it on the Sports 18 channel. Over 100,000 people are expected to attend the popular motor racing event. Tickets for the race were previously available on the BookMyShow app.

India's return to high-stakes motor racing event

The last time India hosted a motor racing event of this scale was the 2013 Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, which was dropped from the calendar due to financial, taxation, and bureaucratic issues. The MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix is a crucial event for India's motor racing landscape. The Uttar Pradesh government has thrown its weight behind it, recognizing the potential impact on the country's thriving two-wheeler market.

Buddh International Circuit upgraded for two-wheeled racing

The Buddh International Circuit, which hosted Formula 1 races from 2011 to 2013, has undergone modifications to accommodate the requirements of two-wheeled racing. These changes include extending the gravel traps around the track for increased rider safety in case they go off it. Additionally, air fences and foam barriers have been installed to ensure the safety of riders during the high-speed competition.

Share this timeline