Tata Motors could introduce Nexon iCNG soon: Here's why

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 24, 2023 | 02:57 pm 2 min read

A CNG indicator was seen on the 2023 Tata Nexon EV's display (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is gearing up to revolutionize the sub-4m SUV space in India with the launch of the highly-anticipated Nexon iCNG model soon. It will offer a combination of finesse, sophistication, and practicality. As the first-ever CNG vehicle with a turbo-petrol engine, the compact SUV will offer a genuine powertrain alternative to the current segment leader, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. With the automaker's commitment to eco-friendly powertrains, the upcoming car is poised to make a significant impact on our shores.

A CNG level indicator was showcased on Nexon EV's display

Automakers are known for sharing parts within different models in their line-up. An image of a CNG level indicator on the driver's display of Nexon EV has been doing rounds on various social media pages. This suggests that a CNG variant of the new Nexon is in the works.

Twin-cylinder technology will boost efficiency without compromising on practicality

The upcoming Tata Nexon iCNG will feature twin-cylinder technology, setting it apart from its competitors in terms of efficiency and practicality. This innovative approach will allow the SUV to deliver a seamless driving experience while maintaining low emissions and high fuel efficiency. The automaker's expertise in CNG and EV powertrains has already been demonstrated with the recent launch of the Altroz iCNG and Nexon EV. This move will further solidify its position as a leader in eco-friendly automotive solutions.

What will the upcoming Tata Nexon iCNG cost?

The Nexon iCNG is expected to cost around Rs. 1 lakh more than the petrol-only Nexon, which starts at Rs. 8.1 lakh. The CNG kit will likely be available across all trim levels, including the top-spec Fearless trim. While an official launch date has not been announced, industry insiders anticipate that the iCNG model will hit the market in the coming months.

