Max Verstappen wins Formula 1's first 'Kiss Me' trophy

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 24, 2023 | 01:26 pm 2 min read

The unique 'Kiss Me' trophy comes equipped with multicolor LED lights to simulate various national flags (Photo credit: Formula 1)

Formula 1 has showcased a unique 'Kiss Me' trophy at the Japanese Grand Prix. Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen became the first to receive the award. Designed by renowned studio Pininfarina in collaboration with race title sponsor Lenovo, the sleek trophy incorporates smart technology inspired by an F1 car's air intake and Lenovo's logo. It features a designated 'Kiss Me' area, which activates when the victorious driver interacts with it, adding a personalized touch to the podium celebrations.

Take a look at the unique trophy

Touch-sensitive technology personalizes the podium celebration

The 'Kiss Me' trophy is equipped with touch-sensitive micro-switch technology that illuminates the award with the colors of the driver's respective national flag when they interact with the designated area. Indicator lights guide drivers to the precise location for interaction, adding a dynamic and personalized element to the award. This innovative trophy design aims to enhance the excitement of Formula 1 podium celebrations and create memorable moments for drivers and fans alike.

Pininfarina and Lenovo reimagined the F1 trophy design

The collaboration between Pininfarina and Lenovo has resulted in a fresh and modern take on Formula 1 trophies. Drawing inspiration from both an F1 car's air intake and Lenovo's logo, the sleek design and incorporation of smart technology set the trophy apart from traditional awards. As Formula 1 continues to evolve and embrace new technologies, this innovative trophy design serves as a testament to the sport's commitment to pushing boundaries and enhancing the overall experience for drivers and fans.

It will also be part of the US Grand Prix

The unique trophy, which made its first appearance at the Japanese Grand Prix, will also be seen at the United States Grand Prix in Austin. The trophies will be pre-programmed ahead of the podium celebrations to ensure they display the correct flag colors corresponding to each driver. This exciting addition to Formula 1's tradition is expected to generate buzz and anticipation among fans and participants as they eagerly await the unveiling of the innovative trophy design.

Take a look at how the trophy works in action

