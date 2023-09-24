Tata Motors expands vehicle scrapping operations with its third facility

Auto

Tata Motors expands vehicle scrapping operations with its third facility

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 24, 2023 | 02:02 pm 2 min read

Tata Motors's Re.Wi.Re comes equipped with state-of-the-art vehicle recycling equipments (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has inaugurated its third Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in India. The new facility, based in Surat, can recycle 15,000 end-of-life cars annually. It is set up in collaboration with Shree Ambica Auto and employs sustainable and environmentally friendly processes for dismantling passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. PB Balaji, Group CFO of Tata Motors, said the launch is part of the company's transformative journey toward responsible end-of-life vehicle scrapping on our shores.

What is Vehicle Scrappage Policy in India?

India's Vehicle Scrappage Policy states that any passenger or commercial vehicle which has completed 20 years and 15 years respectively, will have to undergo a mandatory fitness and emission test. The result of this test will determine whether the vehicle should be scrapped or not.

Re.Wi.Re offers a digitalized solution for scrapping used vehicles

Re.Wi.Re or "Recycle with Respect" is a fully digitalized solution featuring dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling for commercial and passenger vehicles, respectively. All operations at this future-proof facility are paperless. It uses globally benchmarked recycling processes to minimize waste. The facility is equipped with dedicated stations for safely dismantling various vehicular components, including tires, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases. The Surat plant is the third such unit after the company's RVSFs in Jaipur and Bhubaneshwar.

The automaker aims to promote sustainable practices using purpose-built equipment

Tata Motors's new vehicle scrapping facility in Surat emphasizes sustainable and environmentally friendly processes for an efficient and greener recycling solution. The automaker claims that the facility comes equipped with various purpose-built vehicle scrapping tools and equipment to minimize the risk of accidents. Re.Wi.Re is capable of recycling 15,000 units, which can comprise light passenger or heavy commercial vehicles every year. This contributes to a brighter future by minimizing waste and promoting responsible disposal of automobiles.

Share this timeline