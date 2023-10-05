Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 electric bikes launched globally

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 electric bikes launched globally

By Pradnesh Naik 12:09 pm Oct 05, 202312:09 pm

Both the Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 feature an all-LED lighting setup

Kawasaki, one of the top Japanese bikemakers, has launched the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 electric bikes in the US market. These e-bikes, comparable to 150cc petrol-powered motorcycles, resemble the Ninja 400 and Z400 models in terms of design. Both models feature an air-cooled, mid-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor that develops a maximum power of 12hp and 29Nm of peak torque.

2/4

E-boost feature provides enhanced acceleration

Both the Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 electric bikes can reach a top speed of 100km/h, which drops to 87km/h after 15 seconds of continuous high-speed run. This speed boost comes from the E-boost feature, providing stronger acceleration when needed, especially during city rides. The bikes also include a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster with various layouts, two power modes (road and eco), and a walk mode that lets riders move the bike forward or backward while parking.

3/4

Swappable battery packs offer a range of up to 71km

Both electric bikes come with two removable 1.5kWh Li-ion battery packs, offering a combined range of up to 71km per charge. The swappable batteries let riders extend their range instantaneously, by replacing depleted batteries with fully charged ones. Each battery can be fully charged in 3.7 hours, while a 20-80% charge takes just 1.6 hours. The bikes boast a steel trellis chassis, 41mm telescopic front forks, a rear mono-shock unit, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

4/4

Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Ninja e-1 carries a price tag of $7,599 (around Rs. 6.32 lakh), while the Z e-1 costs $7,299 (roughly Rs. 6.07 lakh). Kawasaki is accepting orders for the e-bikes through November 30, but there's no word on when they'll be available.