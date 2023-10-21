Is Audi S5 Sportback better than BMW 6 Series GT
Audi has introduced the Platinum Edition version of the S5 Sportback in India, with a price tag of Rs. 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom). The limited-run model is available in two colors: District Green and Mythos Black. The sporty sedan rivals the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature model in the premium full-size segment on our shores. Which one is better? Let's find out.
Why does this story matter?
While SUVs have dominated the Indian market in recent years, the premium sedan category has been witnessing a positive movement as well. To entice more customers to their showrooms this festive season, German marques Audi and BMW have introduced limited edition versions of the S5 Sportback and 6 Series Gran Turismo models, respectively. However, which one will succeed in attracting buyers?
Audi S5 Sportback looks more appealing
The Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition has Matrix LED headlights with laser light technology, a blacked-out hexagonal grille, red-colored brake calipers with 'S' lettering, and wrap-around LED taillights with dynamic indicators. The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature flaunts a kidney grille, adaptive headlamps with laser light, sleek LED taillamps with 3D elements, 19-inch alloy wheels, and chrome-plated exhaust.
Both cars get a panoramic sunroof and multi-zone climate control
The S5 Sportback has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen MMI infotainment system. The 6 Series Gran Turismo gets a sporty five-seater cabin with electrically adjustable seats, a digital driver's display, a gesture-controlled 12.3-inch infotainment panel, a four-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.
The S5 Sportback packs a more powerful engine
Powering the S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is a 3.0-liter, TFSI, V6 petrol engine that puts out 354hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. The 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature is fueled by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 255hp of power and 400Nm of torque. Transmission duties on both sporty sedans are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Which one should you choose?
In India, the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition can be yours at Rs. 81.57 lakh. On the other hand, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature will set you back by Rs. 75.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the S5 Sportback makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design and potent V6 engine.