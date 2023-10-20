Lamborghini delivers first unit of Huracan Sterrato in India

By Pradnesh Naik 05:21 pm Oct 20, 202305:21 pm

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato features an all-wheel-drive setup (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has delivered the first Huracan Sterrato, an off-road-focused supercar, to its owner in India. With only 1,499 units produced worldwide, this rugged coupe was introduced on our shores in December last year. It carries a price tag of Rs. 4.61 crore (ex-showroom). This unique model is engineered for unpaved roads and light off-roading. It features a 5.2-liter V10 engine, capable of accelerating the car from 0-100km/h in a mere 3.4 seconds.

Off-road-ready design makes it standout in the world of supercars

The silhouette of the Huracan Sterrato resembles the standard Evo model but with modifications tailored for off-road use. These enhancements include LED auxiliary lights positioned below the bonnet, widened wheel arches, rugged alloy wheels, more robust side skirts, roof rails, and a roof-mounted air scoop. Inside, the cabin layout remains the same but showcases 'Alcantara Verde' upholstery and Sterrato-specific graphics on the digital driver's display. The vehicle also comes equipped with connected car technology and Amazon Alexa connectivity.

Rally-ready protection is offered on the rugged coupe

Under the hood, the Huracan Sterrato gets a 5.2-liter, naturally aspirated V10 engine that generates 602hp of power and 560Nm of torque. Paired with an 8-speed gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system, the car can reach a top speed of 260km/h. It also features a "Rally" mode for low traction situations and boasts a 44mm increase in ground clearance over the regular model. The coupe includes an aluminum underbody, reinforced sills, and durable wheel arches for added protection during off-road escapades.