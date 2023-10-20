Grand Vitara set to become Maruti Suzuki's first ADAS-equipped car

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Grand Vitara set to become Maruti Suzuki's first ADAS-equipped car

By Pradnesh Naik 04:30 pm Oct 20, 202304:30 pm

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara rolls on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki, India's leading automaker, is set to launch the advanced driver assist system (ADAS) in the Grand Vitara by the first quarter of the upcoming fiscal year. The ADAS-equipped model is anticipated to cost up to Rs. 75,000 more than the highest-priced trims of the Smart Hybrid and Strong Hybrid versions. This move aims to popularize the technology through Maruti Suzuki's extensive retail network and establish the SUV as an exceptionally safe vehicle for the general public.

2/3

Multiple Level-2 ADAS features will be offered on the SUV

The Grand Vitara with ADAS will include Level-2 assist features, allowing for control of steering, acceleration, and braking in specific situations. Additionally, it will provide autonomous obstacle avoidance and parking capabilities. This new variant will rival other ADAS-equipped models such as the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and the soon-to-be-launched facelifted Hyundai CRETA. Maruti Suzuki is currently in discussions with ICAT for test runs at its Manesar track.

3/3

Launch may be delayed due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage

Originally scheduled for release during this year's third quarter, the launch of the ADAS-equipped Grand Vitara has been postponed due to semiconductor and component shortages. Global suppliers have struggled to fulfill the necessary quantities, but efforts are underway to streamline the process. Orders have been placed for essential electronic components such as radars, sensors, and cameras for both the Hyryder and Grand Vitara. Both Maruti Suzuki and Toyota declined to comment on future plans and products.