Written by Pradnesh Naik September 17, 2023

Hyundai VENUE N Line rolls on 16-inch diamond-cut wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai recently updated its popular sub-4m SUV, the VENUE, in India, which now reportedly has an extended waiting period of up to seven months. This is applicable to all variants of the car in certain regions on our shores. Meanwhile, the VENUE N Line model has also received a significant feature update. It now comes equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite called Hyundai SmartSense, making it an even more attractive option for buyers.

Supply chain constraints impacted global automotive industry

The extended waiting period of up to seven months from the date of booking applies to all versions of the Hyundai VENUE in certain cities. For reference, the SUV is offered in six trim levels, namely E, S, S(O), S Plus, SX, and SX(O). It is backed by either a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor, a 1.5-liter diesel mill, or a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. This extended waiting period comes amid supply chain constraints, which have impacted the automotive industry globally.

VENUE N Line gains Hyundai's SmartSense suite

Meanwhile, the newly added Hyundai SmartSense ADAS suite is exclusively available in the VENUE N Line model. These advanced safety features aim to enhance the driving experience by providing assistance in various driving scenarios and improving the car's overall safety. The N Line is powered by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (120hp/172Nm) and comes with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT unit.

ADAS boosts desirability quotient of SUV

The addition of the Hyundai SmartSense ADAS suite to the VENUE N Line makes it a more appealing choice for buyers seeking advanced safety features in their vehicles. The suite includes features such as forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control, among others. With this update, Hyundai aims to strengthen its position in the competitive sub-4m SUV segment and cater to the evolving preferences of customers.

