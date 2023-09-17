New-generation Hyundai ELANTRA N debuts globally: Check best features

New-generation Hyundai ELANTRA N debuts globally: Check best features

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 17, 2023 | 01:51 pm 2 min read

Hyundai ELANTRA N comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS functions (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has introduced the 2024 iteration of the ELANTRA N in the global markets. The launch of the sporty version of the carmaker's most popular sedan aligned with the eighth-anniversary celebrations of its N performance division. The sedan flaunts a refreshed front fascia that suits the brand's new-age "parametric dynamics" design philosophy. Here's a quick look at its best features.

Why does this story matter?

One of the best-selling cars for Hyundai in the United States and European regions, the ELANTRA offers a balance between sporty design and comfortable ride and handling characteristics. To take its sporty quotient a notch higher, the South Korean marque introduced the performance-focused ELANTRA N model with several mechanical and aerodynamic upgrades. It boasts a striking design language with a tech-forward and luxurious cabin.

ELANTRA N exudes undeniable sportiness with wide-body design

The sporty Hyundai ELANTRA N retains the overall silhouette of the standard model. To make it stand out from the crowd, the sedan flaunts a dark chrome "parametric" grille, swept-back adaptive LED headlamps with a full-width DRL, red-colored front air splitter and side skirts, and a blacked-out rear diffuser with dual exhaust tips. It gets a unique three-bridged rear wing for better airflow management.

Backed by potent 2.0-liter, inline-four engine

Powering the 2024 ELANTRA N is a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 276hp of maximum power and 392Nm of peak torque. The capable motor is linked to a six-speed manual or an eight-speed DCT gearbox for an exhilarating driving experience.

Hyundai's N app provides various track-focused data for budding racers

For an unparalleled experience, the 2024 ELANTRA N features connected car technology via the Hyundai N app. Apart from the regular connected functions, the app also saves and analyzes every aspect of driving data, from speed and lap time to g-force and more, when on a race track. The specially-developed app provides an opportunity for owners to learn and grow as a racing driver.

It comes equipped with 'SmartSense' safety suite

To ensure the safety of its occupants, Hyundai has equipped the ELANTRA N with the "SmartSense" safety suite. The advanced kit on the sporty sedan features a forward-facing camera and radar array with multiple ultrasonic sensors for various Level-2 ADAS functions.

