Mahindra and Dolby partner for immersive 3D audio experience

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 17, 2023 | 12:21 pm 2 min read

The XUV700 was the first car from Mahindra to feature a 3D sound system from Sony (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra has reportedly teamed up with Dolby to bring its cutting-edge 3D audio technology to its new range of electric vehicles (EVs). The collaboration will provide Mahindra's BE range of EVs with Dolby Atmos, offering a 360-degree surround sound experience from Harman hardware. The partnership aims to enhance the driving experience with immersive audio, better navigation prompts, and safety warnings for autonomous driving aids.

Dolby aims to expand automotive presence in India

Known for pioneering noise reduction in professional, home, and cinema recordings, Dolby has been expanding its presence in the automotive space in India. The company began its automobile journey with Lucid in 2021 and later collaborated with Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus. Now, Mahindra is set to become the first Indian carmaker to offer Dolby's services in its new range of electric cars.

Tuning audio for cars relatively easy, per Dolby engineers

Dolby engineers reportedly highlighted that cars offer an advantage over other listening environments, as the listener remains in a fixed position relative to the speakers. This allows for easier tuning of the sound, leading to greater tunability and accuracy in creating a three-dimensional soundscape. Dolby Atmos is designed to be scalable, making it suitable for cars even with basic setups. As streaming services dominate the music experience, a significant amount of popular music is expected to be re-mixed for Atmos.

Dolby Atmos to deliver lifelike listening experience

Cars equipped with Dolby's audio system would deliver clearer sound and a lifelike experience. The Dolby Atmos system allows listeners to experience the separation and placement of individual instruments or voices. Mahindra's BE range of EVs will feature Harman's 360-degree surround sound hardware, with upscale versions potentially including speakers on the roof and lower cabin for a truly immersive experience. The collaboration will also provide navigation prompts and safety warnings for autonomous driving aids.

