World boxing champion Nikhat Zareen gifted Mahindra Thar SUV

Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal at the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen bagged the gold medal at the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships by defeating Nguyen Thị Tam of Vietnam. Now, homegrown automaker Mahindra has handed over the key to a new Thar SUV to Zareen, to celebrate her achievement. The brand has also launched the 'Road to Gold' initiative to inspire young women to pursue their dreams in sports.

What is the 'Road to Gold' initiative?

Mahindra has launched the 'Road to Gold' initiative in association with the Boxing Federation of India. Its aim is to make video series on the life journey of every female boxer. The videos will show the dedication and hard work they have to put in to achieve success. The automaker hopes that this will aid young women in inspiring as well as being inspired.

Mahindra aims to encourage emerging sports talent in India

Expressing jubilation at Zareen's achievement, Veejay Nakra, the President of the Automotive Division, Mahindra said, "We aim to encourage emerging sports talent in the country to win more accolades for India at the global level, bringing honor to our country." "We also believe that the 'Road to Gold' initiative will inspire many young women to pursue their dreams," he added.

Nikhat scripted history at the World Boxing Championships

Nikhat won gold in the 50kg category by defeating Tam 5-0 in the final bout. She is now the second Indian female boxer to win more than one Women's World Boxing Championships gold. She also lifted gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Here's recalling the Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar has a muscular hood, a grille with vertical slats, circular headlights, fog lamps, flared wheel arches, LED taillights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel is also available. On the inside, there is a height-adjustable driver's seat, USB chargers, auto climate control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. Multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD are also available.

There are 3 engine options available

The Mahindra Thar SUV runs on a 1.5-liter turbodiesel engine that makes 117hp/300Nm and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 150hp/300Nm. A 2.2-liter turbocharged diesel unit that puts out 130hp of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque is also available. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.