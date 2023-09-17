How Bajaj Avenger 220 Street fares against TVS Ronin

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 17, 2023 | 02:15 am 2 min read

Both bikes ride on designer alloy wheels

Bajaj Auto has re-launched the Avenger 220 Street in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the same as the Cruise variant available on our shores. At this price point, it rivals the TVS Ronin in the sporty cruiser category. Between these two capable middleweight offerings, which one makes for a better option? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Bajaj Auto has been a force to reckon with in the sub-250cc cruiser segment in India with the Avenger range since 2005. It diversified the line-up into Street and Cruise trims in 2015 to cater to a wide variety of audiences. However, with the launch of TVS Ronin last year, the competition in the quarter-liter category has heated up on our shores.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street looks more appealing

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street features a rounded halogen headlamp, a fully digital instrument console, a blacked-out finish on the alloy wheels, an engine area, a side-mounted exhaust, as well as suspensions, and a 13-liter fuel tank. TVS Ronin sports a teardrop-shaped 14-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp with an integrated T-shaped DRL, a ribbed-pattern seat, alloy wheels, and a sleek LED taillight.

TVS Ronin comes with disc brakes, dual-channel ABS

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street gets a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Meanwhile, the TVS Ronin has disc brakes on both wheels. The former gets single-channel ABS, while the latter has a dual-channel unit. The Avenger has telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The Ronin gets inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit.

Ronin packs more powerful engine

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is powered by a 220cc single-cylinder mill that churns out a maximum power of 18.7hp and a peak torque of 17.5Nm. Powering the TVS Ronin is a 225.9cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that develops a maximum power of 20.12hp and a peak torque of 19.93Nm. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by a five-speed gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 1.43 lakh. On the other hand, the TVS Ronin ranges between Rs. 1.49 lakh and Rs. 1.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Ronin makes more sense on our shores with its better safety kit, powerful quarter-liter engine, and overall modern appeal.

