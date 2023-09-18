Jeep introduces affordable Compass 2WD trims in India: Check alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 18, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

Jeep Compass comes equipped with a 360-degree-view camera (Photo credit: Jeep)

Jeep has unveiled the facelifted version of Compass in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is now available with a 2WD diesel automatic configuration, too. At this price point, it rivals capable models such as Tata Harrier, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Tucson, and Mahindra Scorpio-N, among others. Here's how it fares against its top alternatives on our shores.

Firstly, take a look at Jeep Compass

The refreshed Jeep Compass sports a typical SUV silhouette and gets a seven-slatted grille, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, skid plates, 17/18-inch designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. It gets a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, and a 10.1-inch infotainment system. It is fueled by a 2.0-liter diesel engine that makes 168hp/350Nm.

Volkswagen Taigun's range-topping model costs Rs. 19.46 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun flaunts a muscular bonnet, a sleek chrome-finished grille, projector LED headlights, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a full-width LED taillight. It has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel. It is backed by a 1.0-liter TSI engine (113.4hp/178Nm) or a 1.5-liter TSI EVO mill (148hp/250Nm).

Top-spec Tata Harrier is priced at Rs. 24.27 lakh

The Tata Harrier features bumper-mounted projector headlights, a large black grille, silvered skid plates, wrap-around LED taillights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the five-seater cabin features ventilated seats, automatic climate control with an air purifier, multiple driving modes, an 10.25-inch infotainment console, six airbags, and electronic stability control. It is powered by a 2.0-liter Kryotec turbo-diesel engine that develops 168hp/350Nm.

Mahindra Scorpio-N's top model costs Rs. 24.52 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N has a more mature design language and gets projector LED headlights, vertically stacked LED taillamps, C-shaped DRLs, and dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. Its six/seven-seater cabin features a sunroof, six airbags, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. It runs on a 2.0-liter mHawk diesel engine in two tunes, i.e., 130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm, or a 2.0-liter, mStallion turbo-petrol unit (200hp/380Nm).

Hyundai TUCSON starts at Rs. 28.63 lakh

The Hyundai TUCSON sports bumper-mounted LED headlamps, a dark chrome grille with Parametric Jewel inserts, a roof-mounted spoiler, T-shaped LED taillights, and 18-inch diamond-cut wheels. Its five-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, six airbags, and Level-2 ADAS functions. It is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine (186hp/416Nm) or a 2.0-liter petrol unit (156hp/192Nm).

