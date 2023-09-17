Is 2023 Tata Nexon better than 2023 Kia Seltos

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 17, 2023 | 10:20 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Kia Seltos features a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Tata Motors has revealed the 2023 version of the Nexon SUV in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 8.1 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in multiple variants, including Smart, Smart+, Pure, Creative, and Fearless+, among others. It rivals the 2023 Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment. Which one makes more sense on our shores? The homegrown brawler or South Korean fighter?

Why does this story matter?

In India, Tata Nexon was responsible for popularizing the compact SUV segment. It became the best-selling model last year, defeating the likes of the Kia Seltos and a few others. However, the competition has heated up with the introduction of the updated 2023 versions of both cars. Will the Nexon be able to defend its champion's title this year against the refreshed Seltos?

Kia Seltos looks more appealing with butch SUV design

The 2023 Kia Seltos features a signature "Tiger Nose" grille, sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted ice cube-like fog lamps, auto-folding ORVMs, connected-type LED taillamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The 2023 Tata Nexon gets bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps with split-type sequential DRLs, adaptive LED fog lamps, skid plates, sleek roof rails, connected-type LED taillamps with X-shaped motif, and refreshed 16-inch dual-tone wheels.

Seltos gets panoramic sunroof and Bose sound system

Kia Seltos has a sporty cabin with leatherette upholstery, a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a Bose sound system, a dual 10.25-inch screen setup, and Level-2 ADAS functions. Tata Nexon gets a spacious cabin with indigo-colored leatherette upholstery, a voice-assisted sunroof, a wireless charger, backlit touch-sensitive AC controls, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and six airbags.

Seltos packs more powerful engine options

Powering the Seltos is a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel motor (113.4hp/250Nm), or a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill (160hp/253Nm). It gets a 6-speed manual, iMT, CVT, or DCT gearbox. The Nexon runs on a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor (113hp/260Nm) or a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit (118hp/170Nm). They are offered with a 6-speed manual, AMT, or DCA gearbox options.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2023 Kia Seltos can be yours between Rs. 10.9 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh. On the other hand, the 2023 Tata Nexon ranges between Rs. 8.1 lakh and Rs. 13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, you should go for the Seltos as it offers an aggressive design, a tech-loaded cabin with premium components, and better powertrain options.

