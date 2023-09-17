How Tata Nexon.ev fares against MG ZS EV

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 17, 2023 | 08:51 pm 3 min read

Tata Nexon.ev features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has introduced the 2023 Nexon EV, or the Nexon.ev, in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model now offers a refreshed fascia similar to the one seen on its ICE-powered counterpart, albeit with EV-specific elements. It rivals the MG ZS EV in the mid-size EV segment on our shores. But which one is better?

Why does this story matter?

With the Nexon EV, Tata Motors essentially established itself as the leader in the EV segment in the Indian market. Moreover, as per an Autocar Professional report, the homegrown EV maker held a 74.61% market share (January to August 2023) in the electric passenger vehicle (e-PV) market. To further expand its reach, the carmaker recently revealed the 2023 version of its popular Nexon EV.

Tata Nexon.ev looks more appealing with futuristic design

The 2023 Tata Nexon.ev sports projector LED headlamps, a full-width DRL with sequential lighting, a closed-off grille, connected-type LED taillamps with X-shaped motifs, and 16-inch designer wheels. The MG ZS EV features swept-back LED headlights with eyebrow-shaped DRLs, a closed front grille with an integrated charging port, roof rails, a diffuser, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

MG ZS EV gets panoramic sunroof, ADAS functions

The 2023 Nexon.ev gets a dual-tone dashboard, backlit capacitive controls, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, a new-age two-spoke steering wheel, six airbags, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system. The MG ZS EV gets premium leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, connected car features, a 10.1-inch infotainment panel, six airbags, and Level-2 ADAS functions.

Nexon EV delivers slightly better range

The Nexon.ev runs on a 127hp/215Nm PMS electric motor or a 143hp/215Nm PMS AC powertrain. The former gets a 30kWh battery with a range of up to 325km, while the latter has a 40.5kWh unit, delivering up to 465km. MG ZS EV is backed by an electric motor and a 50.3kWh battery. It develops 173hp/280Nm and has a range of up to 461km.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2023 Tata Nexon.ev ranges between Rs. 14.74 lakh and Rs. 19.94 lakh. In comparison, the MG ZS EV can be your between Rs. 23.38 lakh and Rs. 28 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Nexon.ev makes more sense with its attractive design and capable powertrain options with a relatively lower price tag and better brand reach.

