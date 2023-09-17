All-new Mahindra XUV.e8 in works; interior details leaked

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 17, 2023 | 06:43 pm 2 min read

The upcoming XUV.e8 will be based on the Mahindra XUV700 (Representative image) (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra's upcoming electric SUV, the XUV.e8, has been spotted recently, offering a glimpse into its exterior styling and cabin layout. The electric version of the popular XUV700 will likely launch in December 2024 and is expected to feature a three-screen display, among other interesting features. Once launched, the upcoming model will compete with the Tata Harrier EV, which is also slated for a 2024 release.

EV to be equipped with unique 3-screen setup

Leaked images of the XUV.e8 showcase a three-screen display, with two screens mounted on the dashboard. The central screen might serve as a floating infotainment unit, while a third screen on the left side could be dedicated to the front passenger. The front fascia of the EV will feature redesigned LED headlamps. Additionally, its tail lamps are likely to be connected by an illuminated light strip. The e-SUV should be equipped with an 80kWh battery pack and an all-wheel-drive configuration.

It will rival upcoming Tata Harrier EV once launched

The Mahindra XUV.e8 is scheduled for a market debut in December 2024 and will be sold alongside the XUV700. Its primary rival will be the upcoming Tata Harrier EV, which is also expected to arrive in 2024. With both companies planning to dominate the mid-size electric SUV market, consumers can look forward to innovative features and competitive pricing on the upcoming EVs.

