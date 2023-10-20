BMW X4 M40i teased ahead of launch in India

BMW X4 M40i teased ahead of launch in India

By Pradnesh Naik 03:06 pm Oct 20, 2023

BMW X4 M40i rides on 20-inch M light wheels (Photo credit: BMW)

Ahead of its Indian debut on October 26, BMW has offered a glimpse of the M Sport variant of the X4 SUV. The performance-focused model, X4 M40i, has already made its global appearance. To recall, the refreshed version of the SUV was introduced on our shores in March 2022. However, it was removed from the brand's official website earlier this year. The new X4 M40i is anticipated to be imported through the completely built unit (CBU) route.

Here's a look at the teaser

It flaunts a unique single-piece kidney grille and 20-inch wheels

Distinguished by a unique single-piece kidney grille with a black bar, the BMW X4 M40i sets itself apart from the standard model. It gets Matrix LED headlights and 20-inch M light wheels. Inside, a central digital display dominates the dashboard, featuring a standard 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A larger 12.3-inch version is likely to be available as an option. BMW will also offer updated sports seats and three-zone automatic climate control for added convenience.

The SUV boasts a top speed of 210km/h

The X4 M40i is expected to draw power from the same 3.0-liter, "M TwinPower Turbo," inline-six engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system from the global model. The mill generates 382hp of power, 502Nm of torque, and is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The gearbox can be controlled with steering-mounted paddle shifters. The SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in under five seconds and boasts a top speed of 210km/h. The mild-hybrid system enables up to 50km of electric-only driving range.