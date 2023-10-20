Toyota's game-changing Direct Automatic Transmission will help enhance driving experience

Toyota GR Yaris draws power from a 268hp, 1.6-liter, three-cylinder engine (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota is working on a groundbreaking Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT) designed to enhance the driving experience for vehicles with internal combustion engines. While the automotive industry is increasingly focusing on electrification, the Japanese marque maintains that the shift to EVs should not be hurried. It continues to invest in ICE technology. Racing driver Hiroaki Ishiura recently tested the DAT on a GR Yaris and declared it to be quicker than a manual unit.

DAT aims to offer a smooth response for better control

In an interview with Toyota Times magazine, Ishiura shared that the DAT provides a smooth response to accelerator input, enabling drivers to reduce lap times without any loss. Unlike traditional automatic transmissions that can feel "slippery" and offer "little sense of a direct connection," the DAT predicts upcoming actions such as full braking and downshifts in preparation for the next acceleration. This simulates the actions of a driver who manually changes gears, resulting in a more immersive driving experience.

The gearbox will make motorsports accessible for more people

Toyota began developing the DAT in late 2020, primarily for use in motorsports. According to Japanese reports, the GR Yaris is expected to be equipped with an eight-speed unit by 2024. The creation of the DAT is intended to make it easier for more people to participate in motorsports by eliminating the need for a clutch pedal. Toyota Chairperson Akio Toyoda's vision to "spread the joy of driving" served as the inspiration for a faster automatic transmission.