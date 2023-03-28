India

Kerala: 11-year-old girl develops AI app to detect eye diseases

Mar 28, 2023

The AI-based app called Ogler EyeScan can detect eye diseases with 70% accuracy

There's no age for brilliance! We live in a world where new technology and apps are invented almost every day, some of which are even contributed by child prodigies. Just like how in an age where most children fancy outdoor games, this 11-year-old girl originally from Kerala created a mobile application that could detect various eye diseases.

Meet Leena Rafeeq, the 'brainchild' behind Ogler EyeScan

Say "hello" to Leena Rafeeq, a Dubai-based Malayali girl who has created an app that can detect eye diseases and other optical conditions. She has named the mobile app Ogler EyeScan, which follows a unique method to scan one's eyes using an iPhone. The young girl took to LinkedIn to announce her creation which quickly garnered attention from the masses.

The girl shared the unique concept of her app

In her LinkedIn post, Rafeeq shared the concept on which her app is based. "Using advanced computer vision, and machine learning algorithms, Ogler can analyze various parameters such as light and color intensity, distance, and look-up points to locate the eyes within the frame range," she wrote. "It also identifies any light burst issues and if the eyes are positioned exactly," she added.

She shared a demonstration video of the app's working

The 11-year-old also shared a demonstration video to show the world how Ogler EyeScan works. "Once the scan quality is assured, the app utilizes trained models to diagnose potential eye diseases or conditions such as Arcus, Melanoma, Pterygium, and Cataract," she shared. "This app was developed natively with SwiftUI without any third-party libraries or packages," she wrote on her LinkedIn post.

Offering 70% accuracy, she took six months to develop it

Rafeeq, who is a self-taught coder, spent six months in research and development of her application Ogler EyeScan. The app was developed when she was 10 years old and is currently under review by Apple's App Store. Reverting to some of the comments on her viral LinkedIn post, she mentioned that the accuracy of her app is "nearly 70% at this moment."

Rafeeq's sister is the youngest iOS app developer

It looks like talent runs in Rafeeq's family as her younger sister Hana, who is only nine years old, had gone viral last year for becoming the youngest iOS developer! She created a unique storytelling app named HANAS when she was eight and even warranted Apple CEO Tim Cook's attention as he praised for her work.