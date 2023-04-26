Technology

How the first-ever space-based voice call was done

How the first-ever space-based voice call was done

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 26, 2023, 05:50 pm 3 min read

The unique feat was achieved by AST SpaceMobile. Representative image (Photo credit: ESA)

For the first time, a two-way space-based call was made and interestingly, it was done using a regular smartphone. The unique feat was achieved by Texas-based AST SpaceMobile, which is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network designed to be accessible to all handsets. The firm used its own BlueWalker 3 (BW3) satellite and in-house technology to make the call.

Why does this story matter?

AST SpaceMobile will go down in history for its momentous accomplishment. This is the first time "anyone has ever achieved a direct voice connection from space to everyday cellular devices."

The feat is crucial for the telecommunication industry but more so for AST SpaceMobile, whose goal is to provide connectivity to roughly 50% of the global population who don't have access to cellular broadband.

How was the call made?

"The initial test calls have validated the AST SpaceMobile patented system and architecture," said the company. The voice call was made from Midland, Texas to Rakuten in Japan, over AT&T spectrum using a Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone, which was not modified for the purpose. The call was made using the BW3 satellite, which is the largest commercial communications array deployed in low Earth orbit

We have reached the most significant milestone to date: Avellan

"Achieving what many once considered impossible, we have reached the most significant milestone to date in our quest to deliver global cellular broadband from space," said Abel Avellan, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. "...we remain focused on the path ahead and pivotal next steps that get us closer to our goal of transforming the way the world connects."

Vodafone and AT&T also made contributions

AST SpaceMobile was not alone in its endeavor. Engineers from Vodafone, Rakuten, and AT&T chipped in for the preparation and testing of the first voice call made using the BW3 satellite. It is also important to mention that this major milestone makes way for establishing space-based 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G cellular broadband networks across the globe.

The additional testing yielded favorable results

AST SpaceMobile tested the compatibility of several smartphones and devices. "The phones successfully exchanged Subscriber Identification Module ("SIM") and network information directly to BW3—crucial for delivering broadband connectivity from space to any phone or device," said the company. Based on additional testing of the smartphone uplink and downlink signal strength, the team confirms the "ability to support cellular broadband speeds and 4G LTE/5G waveforms."

"Can't wait to see what's next in our space-based journey"

"AT&T's heritage began with the birth of the telephone 147 years ago and has continued with many other firsts including: trans-continental call, overseas call, call from the moon, and partnering to deliver the only network built with and for America's first responders," said Chris Sambar, head of AT&T Network "....we can't wait to see what's next in our space-based journey."