Audi A4 to go electric in 2025: What to expect

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:54 pm Oct 20, 202302:54 pm

The electric A4 will utilize the PPE architecture

Audi plans to release an all-electric A4 by the end of 2025, thirty years after its debut. The move comes as the automaker gears up to compete with Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz in the electric vehicle market. The electric A4 will be sold alongside a new-generation combustion model, dubbed A5 in accordance with Audi's new naming strategy. The A4 EV will be promoted as a unique product, featuring a design closely mirroring the A6 and Q6 e-tron EVs.

New PPE architecture and design features

The forthcoming electric A4 will utilize the PPE architecture co-developed by Audi and Porsche. Audi's technical chief, Oliver Hoffmann, stated that the new platform enables "great proportions" that please designers. The A4 E-tron will showcase short overhangs, low-profile bodywork, and slanted glasshouses, setting it apart from its subtly redesigned fuel-powered A5 counterpart. The A4 EV will be offered in both sedan and wagon versions.

Technical advances and charging capabilities

The A4 EV will feature a next-generation battery with approximately 100kWh of usable capacity situated between the axles. The A4 E-tron is anticipated to achieve a maximum range of roughly 644km due to its lower, more streamlined, and lighter design compared to its Q6 SUV sibling. Equipped with standard 800V charging technology, the A4 will be able to charge at a peak rate of 270kW, enabling roughly 249.4km of range to be replenished in just 10 minutes.