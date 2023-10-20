Sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB breaks cover: Check features, specifications
Mercedes-Benz has finally unveiled the highly anticipated E-Class long wheelbase (LWB), also known as the V214, in the Chinese market. This latest model is longer and wider than its predecessor. It also places a strong emphasis on incorporating artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies to enhance its appeal. The luxurious sedan is slated to make its debut in India during the latter half of 2024.
It has a massive wheelbase of 3,094mm
Measuring 5,092mm in length, 1,880mm in width, and 1,493mm in height, the new E-Class LWB is built on an upgraded version of Mercedes's MRA platform. It has a wheelbase of 3,094mm. The design of the sedan takes inspiration from the all-electric EQ lineup. In China, the LWB model will be offered in both standard and AMG Line versions, with the latter showcasing a revamped grille, sporty five-spoke alloy wheels, and a unique front bumper.
MBUX Superscreen and AI-powered features elevate the in-cabin experience
The E-Class LWB features the impressive MBUX Superscreen, which consists of three integrated screens beneath a single curved glass panel on the dashboard. Powered by Qualcomm's 8295 automotive-grade chipset, the third-generation MBUX operating system employs artificial intelligence to automate certain comfort-focused functions. This allows passengers to connect multiple functions to specific conditions, such as adjusting seat heating and ambient lighting based on their temperature preferences.
Rear passengers can extend legroom using the 'Boss' button
The rear section of the E-Class LWB provides ample legroom for passengers, with electrically-extendable leg rests and reclining capabilities up to 37 degrees. Additional amenities include a multi-color mood lighting system, a neck heating function for rear headrests, and a 'Boss' button for extra space. Indian buyers can expect the new model to arrive in early 2024, with options for frugal four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, as well as a potent six-cylinder diesel motor.