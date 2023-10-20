Sedans available with attractive benefits in India this festive season

By Pradnesh Naik 01:10 pm Oct 20, 2023

By Pradnesh Naik 01:10 pm Oct 20, 202301:10 pm

SKODA SLAVIA boasts benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh

To ramp up sales this festive season, automakers are rolling out enticing discounts and incentives on compact and midsize sedans in India. The sedan market has been grappling with fierce competition from the increasingly popular SUV segment, resulting in dwindling sales figures. Nevertheless, recent high-profile launches aim to breathe new life into the category. Capitalizing on the upbeat consumer sentiment during the festive period, manufacturers are presenting tempting offers this October.

Discounts of up to Rs. 57,000 on Honda Amaze

In the realm of compact sedans, the Honda Amaze is available with benefits up to Rs. 57,000, along with dealer-end discounts. Meanwhile, the Tata Tigor can be acquired this month with a Rs. 50,000 discount. These deals and incentives are subject to availability, dealer schemes, and regional variations. The compact sedan segment in India is poised for a significant shake-up, with the anticipated debut of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire and a potential new-generation Amaze in the works.

SKODA SLAVIA gets benefits up to Rs. 1.5 lakh

The SKODA SLAVIA and Volkswagen Virtus, both built on the extensively localized MQB platform, have garnered positive customer feedback. This month, the former boasts total benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh, while the latter features incentives of up to Rs. 1 lakh. Other midsize sedans, such as the fifth-generation Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, also come with appealing deals, offering total benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh and an official discount of Rs. 43,000, respectively.