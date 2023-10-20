Is 2023 Honda CB300R better bike than Triumph Speed 400

By Pradnesh Naik 09:58 am Oct 20, 202309:58 am

Triumph Speed 400 rides on 17-inch cast aluminum wheels (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Honda has introduced the 2023 version of the CB300R in India with a price tag of Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The neo-retro roadster now costs Rs. 37,000 less than the previous generation model. At that price point, it rivals the all-new 2023 Triumph Speed 400 on our shores. Which one makes more sense? The Japanese fighter or the British brawler? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Triumph Motorcycles entered the middleweight segment with the new Speed 400 to capture the top spot in the sub-500cc neo-retro roadster category. It took help from Bajaj Auto to keep the cost in check for the price-sensitive Indian market. However, the motorcycle has to go up against the updated CB300R from Honda to claim the champion's title on our shores.

The Triumph Speed 400 looks more appealing

Triumph Speed 400 features a sculpted 13-liter fuel tank with tank pads, a circular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a ribbed-pattern seat, an LED taillamp, and 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels. Honda CB300R sports a muscular 9.7-liter fuel tank, a round LED headlamp with split-style DRLs, angular mirrors, an upswept exhaust, and split-type seats with a neatly integrated LED taillamp.

The Speed 400 gets better electronic riding aids

Both the Triumph Speed 400 and Honda CB300R come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, and a ride-by-wire throttle to ensure rider safety. The former also gets a traction control system. The suspension duties on both neo-retro roadsters are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Speed 400 packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Speed 400 is an all-new 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out 39.4hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 37.5Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The CB300R draws power from a 286cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected mill that develops 30.7hp of power and 27.5Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Triumph Speed 400 can be yours at Rs. 2.33 lakh. On the other hand, the Honda CB300R will set you back by Rs. 2.4 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Speed 400 makes more sense on our shores, with its attractive design, better electronic safety suite, and powerful single-cylinder engine at a slightly lower price point.

