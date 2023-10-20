How BMW i7 M70 xDrive fares against Mercedes-AMG EQS 53

By Pradnesh Naik 09:48 am Oct 20, 202309:48 am

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 rides on 21-inch designer dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

BMW has launched a performance-focused version of the i7, the M70 xDrive, in India with a price tag of Rs. 2.5 crore (ex-showroom). The sedan signifies the importance of EVs on our shores for the luxury carmaker. At that price point, it rivals the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ in the premium EV segment. Between these two German heavy hitters, which one makes more sense?

Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz has been slowly moving toward a green future with electric mobility solutions under the "EQ" moniker. To showcase its commitment to the Indian market, the carmaker introduced its range-topping electric sedan, the EQS, in both standard and AMG guise last year. Now, the EV faces tough competition in the performance-focused premium category on our shores from the BMW i7 M70 xDrive.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 looks more pleasing

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ flaunts sweptback digital LED headlights with DRLs, a closed-off "Panamericana" grille, frameless doors with flush-fitted handles, chrome-lined windows, a sloping roofline, and connected LED taillamps. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive features Matrix LED headlights with split-type DRLs, an illuminated kidney grille, flush-fitted door handles with capacitive buttons, an optional dual-tone paint scheme, and wrap-around LED taillights with blacked-out elements.

Cabin of the BMW i7 M70 has an upmarket feel

On the inside, the EQS 53 has a luxurious cabin with active mood lighting, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, nine airbags, and a 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen. The i7 M70 gets a spacious cabin with multi-color ambient lighting, a full-width light band on the dashboard, a "Panoramic Sky Lounge" LED roof, six airbags, and a roof-mounted 31.3-inch 8k "Theatre Screen."

The EQS 53 delivers more range

The EQS 53 4MATIC+ is powered by dual electric motors linked to a 107.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup develops 762hp/1,020Nm. The sedan delivers a range of up to 586km. While the exact specifications of the i7 M70 xDrive remain undisclosed for India, the global model gets dual electric motors (747hp/1,100Nm) with a 101.7kWh battery pack. It has a range of up to 560km.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ can be yours at Rs. 2.45 crore. On the other hand, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive will set you back by Rs. 2.5 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the EQS 53 makes more sense on our shores, with its attractive design and potent electric powertrain with better range, at a lower price point.