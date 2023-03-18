Auto

Is Kawasaki Versys 1000 better than Triumph Tiger 900 GT

Is Kawasaki Versys 1000 better than Triumph Tiger 900 GT

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 18, 2023, 03:36 pm 2 min read

Both ADVs feature a raised windscreen

Kawasaki has taken the wraps off the 2023 Versys 1000 in India with a price tag of Rs. 12.19 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the motorcycle goes up against the reigning champion in the liter-class ADV segment on our shores, the Triumph Tiger 900 GT. Can the updated Japanese fighter take down the British brawler for the champion's crown? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki created the Versys family of ADV motorcycles in 2007. The range consists of Versys-X 300, Versys 650, and Versys 1000 models globally.

With the adventure-touring category flourishing in the Indian market, the bikemaker decided to re-introduce the 2023 version of its capable liter-class model.

However, it now has an uphill task to go up against an established rival, Triumph Tiger 900 GT.

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 looks more visually appealing

The 2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 has a twin-pod LED headlamp, an adjustable windscreen, a raised handlebar, split-style seats, a side-mounted exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The Triumph Tiger 900 GT gets a tall windscreen, an upswept exhaust, a large 20-liter fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, and a 7.0-inch TFT instrument panel with turn-by-turn navigation. Both motorcycles ride on alloy wheels.

Kawasaki Versys 1000 packs a more powerful engine

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 is powered by a 1,043cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that churns out a maximum power of 118.2hp and 102Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the Triumph Tiger 900 GT is fueled by an 888cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple mill that develops 94hp of maximum power and 87Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on both ADVs are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Both ADVs are equipped with traction control and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, both the Kawasaki Versys 1000 and Triumph Tiger 900 GT are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, a ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple riding modes. The suspension duties on both bikes are handled by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 12.19 lakh, while the Triumph Tiger 900 GT will set you back by Rs. 13.7 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Versys 1000 makes more sense on our shores, with its edgy design and powerful engine at a relatively lower price point.