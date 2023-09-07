Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror edition breaks cover: Check pricing

Auto

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror edition breaks cover: Check pricing

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 07, 2023 | 02:09 pm 2 min read

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror edition features an all-LED lighting setup

Jawa Motorcycles has introduced a new Black Mirror edition of its popular 42 Bobber with a price tag of Rs. 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The special variant features a striking chrome-finished fuel tank and diamond-cut alloy wheels, giving it a premium look. The Black Mirror edition is Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 12,000 more expensive than the existing color options. It aims to attract motorcycle enthusiasts seeking a unique and stylish ride.

The bobber looks stunning with a glossy dual-tone finish

Apart from the chrome tank, the new Black Mirror edition of the Jawa 42 Bobber sports a contrasting full-black treatment for the rest of its bodywork. It comes with an updated fuel map, redesigned gear and engine covers, an assist and slipper clutch, an adjustable solo seat, a USB charging port, a digital console, and all-LED lighting. It also features diamond-cut multi-spoke wheels with tubeless tires for added convenience.

It now features an updated engine with better NVH levels

Jawa has maintained the subtle internal engine changes in the special edition motorcycle. The throttle bodies have been increased from 33mm to 38mm, whereas the idling RPM has been lowered from 1,500rpm to 1,300rpm. This move helps in reducing the overall NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) levels on the bobber. The bike is powered by the same 334cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 30hp/32.7Nm. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Share this timeline