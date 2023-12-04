Toyota unveils Urban SUV concept aimed at European buyers

1/5

Auto 2 min read

Toyota unveils Urban SUV concept aimed at European buyers

By Akash Pandey 11:51 am Dec 04, 202311:51 am

The B-segment eSUV is poised to be the most compact and accessible among Toyota's BEV portfolio

Toyota has unveiled the Urban SUV concept at the Kenshiki Forum in Brussels, showcasing a compact electric crossover aimed at the European market. This vehicle is designed to compete with popular models like the Hyundai KONA Electric and Peugeot e-2008 in the B-SUV segment. With dimensions falling between the Yaris Cross and Corolla Cross, Toyota anticipates the production-specific Urban SUV will become a top-selling electric vehicle (EV) in Europe.

2/5

The concept has a more upright roofline

The Urban SUV concept sports a front-end design similar to other Toyota models, such as the Sport Crossover, bZ Compact SUV Concept, Prius, C-HR, and Camry. However, it boasts a more upright roofline with pronounced haunches and squared-off wheel arches, setting it apart from the sleeker bZ Compact SUV Concept. The interior remains undisclosed, but if it mirrors the bZ, anticipate a minimalist cabin. Dimensions-wise, it measures 4,300mm in length, 1,820mm in width, and 1,620mm in height.

3/5

Production model will include two battery options

Slated for a full reveal in early 2024 and a launch later that year, the Urban SUV will offer both front- and all-wheel drive options. Toyota's production model will also feature two different battery capacities, although specific details have yet to be disclosed. While the platform for the Urban SUV remains unconfirmed, it may utilize the e-TNGA architecture from the bZ4X or a new dedicated EV platform set for arrival in 2026.

4/5

Urban SUV part of Toyota's EV expansion in Europe

The Urban SUV might play a significant role in Toyota's European EV sales. According to Andrea Carlucci, Toyota's product development boss, this B-segment SUV concept "gives a strong indication of what will be a strong contributor" in the coming years. Full specifications will be disclosed when the production-ready version is unveiled in 2024, with the Urban SUV anticipated to be Toyota's smallest and most affordable electric car for now.

5/5

It resembles the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept

The Urban SUV electric crossover concept serves as a preview of the Japanese car manufacturer's future electric vehicles. As one of six specialized EVs set to hit Europe by 2026, it is anticipated to hold a pivotal position in the brand's comprehensive EV strategy. For those familiar with the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023, there are noticeable similarities in design with the Toyota Urban SUV.