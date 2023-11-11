Mahindra XUV400 EV set for subtle interior revamp soon

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Mahindra XUV400 EV set for subtle interior revamp soon

By Pradnesh Naik 05:28 pm Nov 11, 202305:28 pm

Mahindra XUV400 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is reportedly set to revamp the interior of its first all-electric model, the XUV400. The carmaker has confirmed that an interior makeover for the EV is in the works, likely taking cues from the forthcoming XUV300 (facelift). The e-SUV comes in two variants and battery pack choices and competes with the refreshed Tata Nexon.ev. In August, the company added eight fresh features, such as tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), cruise control, and auto-dimming IRVM, to increase its appeal.

2/3

Expected interior upgrades for Mahindra XUV400

The updated XUV400 is expected to feature a larger free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a redesigned center console, and a new digital instrument cluster. It will also get a modified climate control panel and air conditioning vents. Moreover, the vehicle might include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, an air purifier, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree surround camera, ambient lighting, and a high-quality sound system. These enhancements aim to elevate the overall in-cabin experience of the EV.

3/3

Technical specifications of EV remain unchanged

Despite the interior overhaul, the technical specifications of the XUV400 will remain the same. The e-SUV will continue to provide two battery pack options. A 34.5kWh unit with a claimed range of 375km and a 39.4kWh unit offering a driving range of 456km on a single charge. Both battery packs are paired with a single-motor setup. By upgrading its features and refining the driving experience, the refreshed Mahindra XUV400 seeks to solidify its standing in the competitive electric vehicle market.